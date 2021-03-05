Flying out of Des Moines? You can now get rapid COVID test at the airport

Iowa’s largest airport is now the only one in the state that offers on-site COVID-19 testing.

Kayla Kovarna, spokeswoman for the Des Moines International Airport, says with more people feeling comfortable about flying and Spring Break approaching, they wanted to offer the service as a convenience for frequent — and infrequent — fliers.

“We have a PCR test, which is really the gold standard in what many international travel requirements are asking for. That does take 24 hours to get those results,” Kovarna says. “We also offer a Rapid Antigen test. That one tells you if you have an active virus in your system.”

The airport is also offering an Antibody test which indicates you’ve recently had COVID or have the antibodies in your system from having gotten the vaccine. Travelers may want to take advantage of certain tests, she says, based on their individual situations.

“You can take a test before your departure, knowing that you’re heading off and that you’re healthy,” Kovarna says. “Also, if you’re on vacation or maybe on a business trip and you think you may have been exposed, before you go home to your family and friends, you may want a test to ensure your health and safety for yourself and those around you.”

The tests are being administered in the airport by Exemplar Care, which is where the now-closed Berk & Chester’s restaurant was located.

Prices for the tests vary. “The PCR test is $90 and that does take 24 hours for those results,” Kovarna says. “The Rapid Antigen test is $65 and that one takes anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour, and the Antibody test is just $25, and same testing, 15-to-20 minutes for those results.”

While walk-ins are welcome, she says travelers may want to book an appointment in advance, especially for the PCR test. They can do so at: www.FlyDSM.com. Testing is also available at Exemplar Care’s office in West Des Moines.