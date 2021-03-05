Missing Davenport girl to be focus of national TV special

A missing girl from eastern Iowa will be featured on a national cable TV show next week.

The disappearance of Breasia Taylor of Davenport will be the focus of one-hour special on Investigation Discovery’s “In Pursuit: The Missing.”

The ten-year-old girl was last seen at a Davenport apartment complex on July 10th.

The night before she vanished, Breasia and her half-brother spent the night with the boy’s father, Henry Earl Dinkins.

He’s a registered sex offender. Davenport police say Dinkins is a person of interest in the case, but has not been charged.

The special on Investigation Discovery airs Monday at 8 PM.