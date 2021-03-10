Iowa State’s Donarski is Big 12’s top freshman

Iowa State’s Lexi Donarski was named the unanimous Big 12 Freshman of the Year, becoming the first Cyclone to earn the prestigious honor since Megan Taylor in 1998.

Donarski put together a blistering freshman campaign, averaging 13.1 points, while shooting 40.4 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from long range. Her 48 triples on the season are a team-high. Donarski was the only Big 12 freshman to average double figures on the year, as she tallied 17 double-figure scoring games and four 20+-point performances. Donarski also averaged 2.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds, while shooting 84.7 percent from the charity stripe.

The Big 12’s top freshman also claimed a league-high five Freshman of the Week awards in 2020-21. The Cyclones captured nine of the 15 Freshman of the Week honors of the season.