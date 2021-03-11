DNR investigating improper disposal of animal parts near Neola

A DNR investigation has found improper disposal of animal parts and manure runoff entering Keg Creek, in Pottawattamie County.

The DNR information says investigators responded to six complaints against the Feedlot Service Company three miles southeast of Neola, owned by Fred Roane. DNR staff say they found animal parts spread on two fields along with manure.

Roane told investigators he has a license from the Ag Department to land apply the manure — but the DNR says the manure should not include animal parts. The DNR is working with Roane to remove the animal parts and he has been directed to stop runoff from reaching the creek.

The DNR says it will continue to monitor the site and consider any appropriate enforcement actions against Roane.