Man accused in Fort Dodge murder ordered to undergo evaluation

The trial of a Fort Dodge man charged with first-degree murder in February is on hold until he undergoes a psychiatric evaluation.

Twenty-six-year-old, Lukouxs Brown is accused of killing 50-year-old, Wayne Smith of Fort Dodge at the Prestage plant in Eagle Grove. Both Brown and Smith were employees of the plant. According to court records, a judge has ordered that Brown be evaluated.

Brown’s attorney says he has been diagnosed as a chronic schizophrenic and that he spent time in the recent past in an out-of-state facility to be treated for the illness.

(By Rob Jones, KFVD, Fort Dodge)