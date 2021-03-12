Supreme Court rules on Glenwood golf cart accident

The Iowa Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit involving a golf cart accident in Mills County.

Terry Jones was seriously injured after being thrown from a bridge when the golf cart he was in and his son Jeff was driving at the Glenwood Golf Course lost control and became wedged into the bridge.

Terry reached a settlement for $817,500 and an ongoing annuity with Jeff’s insurance company that also stipulated Jeff was no longer liable for any more damages. Terry then sued Glennwood alleging the bridge was unsafe.

The Iowa Supreme Court ruled Glenwood could not be bound to a settlement agreement it was not part of and that the agreement released them of any liability in the case.