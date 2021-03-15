Iowa and Drake prepare for the NCAA Tournament

Iowa and Drake both received at-large bids into the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs are 25-4 and survived a week on the bubble to land the program’s first at-large bid. Drake will play Wichita State Thursday night in the First Four at Purdue.

“We are very excited”, said junior guard D.J. Wilkins. “All we wanted was an opportunity. We felt like we did what we had to do throughout the year and just to see our name pop up was the best feeling ever.”

Tip time for Thursday’s game has been set for 5:27p.m., Iowa time.

The Hawkeyes are the two seed in the West Region and open Saturday against Grand Canyon University.

“It’s pretty special to see us as a two seed and see all our hard work paying off,” said junior guard Joe Wieskamp. “We feel like we put ourselves in a really good position to make a good run.”

Tip off for Saturday’s game has been set for 5:25p.m., Iowa time.