The state unemployment rate in January dropped to 3.5% from 3.7% in December.

The number of unemployed Iowans decreased by 2,500 hundred in January — and the current estimate is 132,800 lower than the COVID-19 peak in April.

The number of unemployed is 8,100 more than January one year ago when the unemployment rate was 2.8%.

A statement from the head of Iowa Workforce Development says she expects the unemployment rate to continue to decline as we enter spring and seasonal layoffs come to an end.