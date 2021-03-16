Former Black Hawk, Bremer County employee sentenced to prison

A former Waterloo woman will spend time in prison for taking money from the Soil and Water Conservation Districts where she worked.

Forty-four-year-old Leslie Carey pleaded guilty plea to wire fraud and admitted that from 2010 until 2017, she defrauded the Black Hawk and Bremer County Soil and Water Divisions.

Carey says she took money through unauthorized withdrawals, debit card, and credit card purchases, store purchases, and disbursements. She admitted she hid her scheme by transferring funds among accounts, altering financial statements, and submitting false treasurer reports and minutes.

Carey was sentenced to 33 months in prison and ordered to make $430,000 in restitution