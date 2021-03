Iowa State has fired basketball coach Steve Prohm. The school announced the decision Monday night after Prohm met with athletic director Jamie Pollard.

Prohm compiled a 97-95 record in six seasons with the Cyclones, but his 2020-21 club was 2-22 overall and 0-18 in the Big 12. It was ISU’s third losing season in four years.

Prohm led Iowa State to three NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament berths and two Big 12 Tournament Championships in his tenure.