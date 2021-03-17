A personalized plate is key to a good diet

March is National Nutrition Month and a dietician in north-central Iowa says it’s vital to make healthy choices every day.

Kristi Zwiefel, with Van Diest Medical Center in Webster City, says it doesn’t have to be a challenge to find a variety of tasty foods that are also good for you.

“Basically, having fruits and vegetables, grains, protein foods, and dairy in your diet,” Zwiefel says. “It’s important to learn those habits early on. It’s important to eat healthy so we can prevent diseases and chronic illnesses later down the road. It’s never too early to start and it’s never too late to start either.”

Zwiefel says the purpose of this month is to educate people about improving their diets. One theme this month is to Personalize Your Plate.

“Filling that plate with half fruits and vegetables is the first thing to think about, and not so many starchy vegetables,” she says. “Think of the plate, half of it should be filled with fruits and non-starchy vegetables, a quarter should be protein, and a quarter should be starch, with a side of dairy.”

Find more tips about nutrition, finding a healthy weight, eating right on a budget, reducing food waste, and more at eatright.org.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)