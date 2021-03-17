Money sought to repair ship named after Iowa’s Sullivan brothers

A fundraising effort is underway to save a decommissioned warship named in honor of Waterloo’s Five Sullivan Brothers as the New York tourist attraction is in danger of sinking.

The 78-year-old destroyer is anchored at the Buffalo and Eric County Naval and Military Park. The national historic landmark, named for the five brothers who died together in World War Two, annually attracts more the 70,000 visitors.

Crews recently discovered three holes in the ship’s hull that’s allowing as much as 20,000 gallons of water to pour into the ship.

They are using pumps to remove the water, but they are struggling to keep up.

Naval Park officials are seeking $100,000 in donations to make emergency repairs. A more extensive $1 million project to permanently fix the ship is scheduled to begin this summer.

You can donate to the effort here: https://savethesullivans.org/

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo/Photos courtesy of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military-Park)