Drake’s DeVries signs contract extension

Drake basketball coach Darian DeVries has agreed to an 8-year contract extension through the 2028-29 season.

DeVries, who is currently in his third season at Drake, guided the Bulldogs to their first at-large selection to the NCAA Tournament this season after compiling 25 wins, the third-most in the nation and third-most in program history. DeVries has a career record of 69-28 at Drake with three-straight 20-win seasons.

“I’m grateful for the faith that President Marty Martin and Director of Athletics Brian Hardin has shown in our staff and their confidence in the direction of our program,” DeVries said. “I’m thankful that we have the opportunity to build upon the foundation our staff and players have built the last three years.”

In three seasons, DeVries has twice been named the Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year and is only the second Drake head coach to earn the honor multiple times. Earlier this month, he was also named a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award.

The Bulldogs play Wichita State tonight in the NCAA Tournament.