Iowa State names T.J. Otzelberger its new basketball coach

Iowa State has named T. J. Otzelberger its new men’s basketball coach. Otzelberger spent the past two seasons as the head coach at UNLV where he posted a 29-30 record and prior to that had a successful three year run as head coach at South Dakota State where he led the Jackrabbits to a pair of trips to the NCAA Tournament.

He is no stranger to the Cyclone program having served eight years as an assistant coach under Greg McDermott, Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm.

“It’s with great excitement and anticipation that we welcome T.J., Alison and their three children to Iowa State,” said Cyclone athletic director Jamie Pollard. “T.J. was instrumental in helping our program achieve some of its most-significant achievement and he is keenly aware of what it takes to be successful at Iowa State.”

Otzelberger will be introduced at a Friday morning news conference.