Pandemic milestone: no Iowa nursing homes have Covid outbreaks

From one to none. Another positive milestone in Iowa’s pandemic experience, as the state website with coronavirus data now shows there are no Covid outbreaks in Iowa nursing homes this morning.

State officials say a nursing home is cleared from being labeled with Covid outbreak status if the facility goes 28 days without a new positive case among residents and staff. Yesterday, the Vista Wood Care Center in Wapello County was shown to have two active cases. A total of 13 residents and staff had tested positive for the virus in March. The facility has now gone four weeks without a new case of Covid.

Last spring, the state of Iowa began listing classifying nursing homes as being the site of a Covid outbreak is at least three residents tested positive for the virus. This morning, the state website shows 2224 long term care residents have died of Covid during the pandemic. State officials say they do not have a list of how many of Iowa’s 436 nursing homes had Covid outbreaks.