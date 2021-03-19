Bridge with roaming bison proposed for Quad Cities

The Interstate 80 bridge that connects the Illinois and Iowa Quad Cities is due to be replaced, though local environmental activists propose transforming the span into a national park.

Chad Pregracke , who leads efforts to clean up waterways, suggests the vacant bridge’s east-bound lane be converted into a walking and biking path, while the west-bound lane would become a land bridge for wildlife.

“I want to put a small herd of bison in the west-bound lane,” Pregracke says. “The bison could literally eat their way over to Iowa and then eat their way back over to Illinois.”

Pregacke says he already has $300 million in funding for the proposed Bison Bridge National Park. He says the landmark attraction will highlight the Quad Cities and help the region revive its dwindling population.

(By Marianna Bacallao, WVIK, Rock Island)