Federal tax filing deadline moved back to May

If you are still working to get all your 2020 tax information together — you now have more time.

IRS spokesman Christopher Miller explains. “The federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will now be automatically extended from April 15th to May 17th. This postponement applies to individual taxpayers — including individuals who pay self-employment tax. People don’t need to do anything, they don’t need to file any forms, or call the IRS to qualify for this automatic tax filing and payment relief,” according to Miller.

The tax deadline was moved last year from April to July because of the issues surrounding the pandemic. Miller says some of those same issues led to the second straight movement of deadline day. He says the includes the latest economic impact or stimulus payments that the IRS is working to send out.

Miller says if you are on track to file your taxes now — you should go ahead and file. “Even with the new deadline the IRS is urging people to first of all, electronic file, and do it as soon as you can,” Miler says. “For people who are entitled to refunds or additional stimulus payments — we encourage them to go ahead and file and not wait until May 17th.”

And he says if you still can’t get your taxes done by May 17th, you can file for an extension. “Remember that an extension of time to file your tax return is not an extension of time to pay your taxes. So, we remind taxpayers that they should pay their federal income tax due by May 17th to avoid interest and penalties,” Miller says.

You can find out more information at IRS.gov.