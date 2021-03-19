Supreme Court upholds civil verdict in mother’s death against Knoxville man

Radio Iowa

The Iowa Supreme Court has rejected the request of a Knoxville man to overturn the civil verdict against him in his mother’s death.

The 2017 verdict ordered Jason Carter to pay $10 million to the estate of his mother Shirley Carter. Jason’s brother and father sued — saying he was responsible for shooting Shirley to death in her home in 2015.

Jason Carter was tried in criminal court after the civil verdict and was acquitted of first-degree murder.

The Supreme Court ruled against several arguments Carter made in his appeal — including evidence presented in the criminal trial was withheld from the civil trial and would have change that verdict.