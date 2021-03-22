Casey’s will acquire 49 Circle K stores in Oklahoma

Ankeny-based Casey’s General Stores is acquiring 49 convenience stores in Oklahoma for $39 million.

The 49 stores in Oklahoma are branded as Circle K Stores and owned by Couche-Tard, which operates stores in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Casey’s will supply the Oklahoma stores from its new distribution center in Joplin, Missouri, according to a news release. Casey’s executives expect the deal to close by the end of July.

In the spring of 2010, Couche-Tard offered nearly $2 billion to buy Casey’s General Stores, then attempted a hostile take-over when its offer was rejected. Casey’s shareholders voted to retain Casey’s board of directors that fall. Casey’s is the now fourth-largest convenience store chain in the U.S. and it operates more than 2200 stores in 16 states. Three of the Oklahoma stores its acquiring are owned by its Canadian competitor and the other 46 are leased properties.