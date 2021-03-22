Four people hurt in chase and crash in Des Moines

A high-speed chase ended with a crash and multiple injuries in Des Moines Sunday.

A state trooper tried to pull over a car in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. and the car sped off. The pursuit didn’t last long, as the car went out of control, hit a utility pole, a fire hydrant, and a tree.

The patrol says the driver, 20-year-old Yackhub Ali, and three of his passengers were hurt. Reports say the car had to be cut in half to rescue them. Ali and two of the passengers are hospitalized. No condition reports are being released.