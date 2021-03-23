Guard and nurse killed in attack at Anamosa prison

The Iowa Department of Corrections says a nurse and prison guard were killed in an attack at the Anamosa State Penitentiary this morning.

Information from the spokesman for the Department of Corrections says an inmate attacked multiple staff members and inmates at the prison infirmary.

Additional staff arrived and restrained the inmate and began life-saving efforts on the nurse and correctional officer, but they died from their injuries. There are no other details available on others who may’ve been injured.

The names of the nurse and officer who died and the prisoner who committed the assault have not been released as the investigation into the attack continues.

The Anamosa State Prison has both medium-security and maximum security areas. The agency’s website shows more than 320 are employed at the facility and this morning’s count showed there were 950 inmates in the prison.