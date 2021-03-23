Human remains found north of De Witt

Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt has confirmed that a couple of people fishing at a pond in a rural area north of DeWitt Monday evening found some human remains.

The Department Of Criminal Investigation was called in and Agent in Charge, Richard Rahn, says they will try to get the identification done as quickly as possible.

“We’re estimating — or at least hoping anyone that it will be anywhere between a week to two weeks at best. Because these things take time and we want to make sure that they are done correctly, and so we are going to rely on our laboratory to do those tests and hope to get those results back soon,” according to Rahn.

Rahn said several times in response to questions they could not make any identification of age, sex, or race of the remains. He also said they could say yet how long the remains may have been at the rural site.

Rahn said they are taking care to collect any information that can help them with the identity and how the remains got there. “These things take time because we are very thorough and systematic when we do these types of crime scenes,” Rahn said. The sheriff says there is no threat to the public.

There is a prominent missing person case in the area, as Breasia Terrell of Davenport has not been seen since disappearing last summer. She was 10 at the time.

(Photo and story by Dave Vickers, KROS, Clinton)