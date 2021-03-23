Nevada biorefinery receives state incentives for ethanol production

The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board has approved tax incentives for the company which owns a Nevada is a biorefinery.

“VERBIO Nevada is planning to expand. The company is a biorefinery owned by VERBIO North America. It’s a major German producer of ethanol, biodiesel, and renewable natural gas,” according to IEDA spokesperson Kannen Kappelman.

“The company plans to purchase equipment to integrate ethanol production alongside renewable gas production within its existing facility,” she says.

Kappelman says the company is planning a major investment. “The project represents an $80 million capital investment — and it’s expected to create 48 new jobs,” Kappleman says. She says 33 of the jobs have a wage of 27 dollars an hour. The company will receive $2.6 million in tax incentives.

The plant originally made ethanol out of corn stover when it was opened by Dupont in 2015, but it closed two years later.