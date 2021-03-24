Iowa’s Trenton Wallace honored by B1G

Iowa junior Trenton Wallace has been named the Big Ten Pitcher of the week. The Rock Island, Illinois, native pitched seven shutout innings, scattering two hits and fanning eight in a 3-0 victory over Nebraska in Iowa City.

“Trenton Wallace was just fantastic last Friday against Nebraska,” said Iowa coach Rick Heller. “He has actually been outstanding in all three of his starts this season.”

Over his last two starts, Wallace has allowed four hits over 13 shutout innings. He has 18 strikeouts to five walks over the span. On the year, Wallace is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA with 26 strikeouts over 18 innings.