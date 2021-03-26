60-year-old sentenced for March 2020 bank robbery in Coralville

A Coralville man has been sentenced to more than six and a half years in prison for robbing an eastern Iowa bank.

Sixty-year-old Aquinas Lenell Jackson, Sr. pleaded guilty to robbing the US Bank in Coralville last March. Prosecutors say Jackson passed a threatening note to a bank teller, demanding money and saying he had a gun. Jackson ran from the scene, but was captured by police.

According to The Cedar Rapids Gazette, the police report indicated Jackson had $4300 and the note he passed to the bank teller when he was arrested.