Man flees state trooper in rented Maserati

A high-end Italian sports car may beat an Iowa State Patrol cruiser on the drag strip, but the law eventually won in a chase through central Iowa on Thursday.

A trooper clocked the stolen Maserati doing 97 miles-an-hour on Interstate 35 near Ankeny, north of Des Moines, and started the pursuit. The motorist refused to pull over and played cat-and-mouse with the trooper’s Charger for two hours, cutting through four counties.

Speeds topped 150 miles-an-hour. The trooper lost the suspect temporarily on a rural road in Story County, but found him hiding on a vacant farm near Cambridge.

Forty-three-year-old John Burgoyne of Des Moines faces a list of charges, including failing to return the rented car.