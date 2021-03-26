Starmont teacher accused of biting student

An employee of the Starmont Community School District in northeast Iowa is charged with assaulting a student.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to investigate a report by school officials of an alleged assault by a teacher against a student on March 16th.

The criminal complaint filed in Fayette County District Court says 49-year old Anita Smith of Edgewood allegedly grabbed a 16-year-old student’s arm during class and bit it.

The bite left a red mark, some bruising, and teeth marks. Smith told investigators that she was role-playing when the incident occurred. Smith had been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

She will appear in court on the assault charge at a later date.

(Photo and story by Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)