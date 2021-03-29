Body of second ISU student recovered from Little Wall Lake

Searchers have found the body of an Iowa State University student who disappeared after the crew team’s boat overturned Sunday.

One other student died and the body was recovered Sunday — but the search for the missing student was called off after it got dark.

Hamilton County Sheriff Douglas Timmons says they recovered the second body after crews resumed the search this morning.

The University says the students were practicing at Little Wall Lake when their boat capsized. Three students were rescued from the water and treated and later released from Mary Greeley Medical Center.

The names are being withheld until their parents can be notified. released.