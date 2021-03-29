Dialing rules changing for two area codes in Iowa

A change is coming for virtually everyone living in Iowa’s 3-1-9 and 5-1-5 area codes.

This fall, everyone in those area codes will have to start dialing all 10 digits of a phone number to make a call — that’s the area code and the number. Phone numbers won’t change, local calls will remain local, and you’ll only need to dial a 1 before long-distance calls.

A National Suicide Prevention Hotline is being launched that’ll just be 9-8-8. Those same three digits are used as a prefix for local numbers in central and eastern Iowa — as well as in 35 other states.

The ten-digit dialing will be mandatory in the 319 and 515 zones starting October 24th.