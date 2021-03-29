Iowa deadline for individual income taxpayers moved to June 1

The deadline for individuals filing and paying Iowa income taxes has been moved from April 30 to June 1.

Federal officials recently extended the deadline for filing federal income taxes from April 15 to May 17 and now state officials are extending Iowa’s tax filing deadline by a month as well.

The moves come after a key tax change was made in the American Recovery Act that cleared congress. Expanded unemployment benefits approved by Congress last year — and provided by the federal government — have been exempted from federal taxes. The Iowa House has voted to do the same for state income taxes. The Iowa Senate has not taken a vote on the issue.

Iowa Department of Revenue director Kraig Paulsen said the new June 1 deadline for filing and paying Iowa income taxes will help Iowans whose lives “have been disrupted by the pandemic.” Paulsen signed the order this morning that moves the tax filing deadline for individuals, including Iowans who make estimated quarterly payments to cover their income taxes. However, businesses are still required to meet Iowa’s April 30 tax filing deadline.