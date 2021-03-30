Someone associated with Iowa Senate has COVID

Legislators have been notified that someone “associated with the (Iowa) Senate” tested positive for Covid on Monday. According to the notification from the Secretary of the Senate, Thursday, March 25 is the last time the person who has the virus was in the Senate.

This is the first publicly-reported case of Covid in the Senate. In January and February, six cases were reported among people associated with the Iowa House. It’s a voluntary reporting system and names are not disclosed in the email advisories of positive cases.

However, Representative Amy Nielsen of Cedar Rapids revealed on January 30th that she had tested positive for Covid.

Senator Rob Hogg of Cedar Rapids was among a handful of senators who were absent yesterday. Hogg tweeted that he stayed home because the Capitol “is not a safe place to work due to lack of safety precautions.”