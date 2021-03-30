Identities released for ISU Crew Club members who died in accident

The two Iowa State University students who died in a boating accident Sunday morning at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County have been identified.

The students are 20-year-old Yaakov Ben-David, a sophomore accounting major from Washington, D.C., and 19-year-old Derek Nanni, a freshman chemistry major from Normal, Illinois. Both died when the boat they were practicing in with the ISU Crew Club overturned in the lake.

ISU says in a statement that the three students who were rescued from the water following the accident will not be identified to protect their privacy.

The school says more information on the accident won’t be released until the investigation and the university’s internal review is complete, and that could take several weeks.