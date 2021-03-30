Multiple grass fires reported near Marshalltown

Marshall County residents noticed the smell of smoke as they awoke this morning. The culprit was multiple grass fires.

While the entire state was under a Red Flag Warning, it was after that warning expired that grass fires began popping up in the northwest portion of Marshall County.

The fires were first reported around 9:00 Monday night and firefighters from all over the county spent over four hours quenching the fires. The grass fires, extending over roughly 400 acres, were mainly between the Marshalltown city limits to the northwest towards Albion.

No structures were burned, nor were any injuries reported. While the wind has backed off from yesterday’s 40-plus mile-per-hour gusts, they are still in the 15 to 25 mph range. Combined with low humidity, there remains an elevated chance of grass fires.

(By Ken Huge, KFJB, Marshalltown)