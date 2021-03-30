T.J. Otzelberger adds another coach to Cyclone staff

Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has added another assistant coach to his staff. JR Blount has spent the past three seasons at Colorado State. Prior to that, Blount spent four seasons at Drake as director of basketball operations and an assistant coach.

“JR is one of the bright young minds in all of college basketball,” Otzelberger said. “A very gifted coach in guard development, he also impacts young men in a positive way off the court. JR is well respected across the country as a recruiter, building genuine and long-lasting relationships. He has had success at each of his stops and I know he’ll be a valuable member of our program.”

“I’m so excited to join T.J. and the entire staff,” Blount said. “T.J. has been a mentor of mine since I was in high school in Milwaukee. My family and I are grateful for this amazing opportunity to join Cyclone Nation and bring the magic back to Hilton Coliseum and this prestigious program.

On Monday, Otzelberger added longtime Northern Iowa assistant Kyle Green to his coaching staff.