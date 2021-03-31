Lieutenant Governor stresses need for blood donation

Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg visited the Life Serve Blood Center in Sioux City Tuesday. Gregg says he wants to highlight the need for donations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted blood supply all across the state and all across the country, because blood drives have had to be canceled or reduced at major businesses, at high schools, colleges…so it’s especially important right now to make a donation,” Gregg says.

The Lieutenant Governor says he has been a blood donor for years and continued during the pandemic. “It’s a great way to take a few minutes of your time that might save a life,” according to Gregg. “Donated blood goes to help cancer patients, it helps trauma victims, it helps burn victims.”

Gregg says convalescent plasma from blood donations played a key role in helping people recover from COVID-19. Anyone wishing to donate blood can make an appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org. Or you can call: 800-287-4903.

(Photo and story by Woody Gottburg)