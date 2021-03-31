Man stabbed to death in Newton, supsect arrested

( UPDATE)

A suspect is behind bars after a deadly scuffle in Newton on Tuesday night.

Newton police have charged 33-year-old Shane Romine Borrego with first-degree murder for a fatal stabbing in the 900 block of North 6th Avenue East last night.

Police Chief Rob Burdess says Borrego is accused of stabbing 41-year-old Randall Clark Mikesell Jr. in the torso. Police received a 911 call at 7:19 p.m. about a fight in progress. When officers got to the scene, they found Mikesell on the ground and bleeding severely, and he died.

Borrego was nearby and detained for questioning. Chief Burdess announced the first-degree murder charge this morning. He says minutes before the stabbing, Borrego went to Mikesell’s apartment complex at 904 North 6th Avenue East to retrieve some property. That’s when the fatal encounter occurred. Borrego is in the Jasper County Jail pending his initial Court appearance.

Here is the original story:

The Newton Police Department is investigating what Police Chief Rob Burdess calls a fatal stabbing in the 900 block of North 6th Avenue East last night.

Chief Burdess says the Police received a 911 call at 7:19 p.m. about a fight in progress. When officers got to the scene, they found a man on the ground with possible stab wounds. The man, whose name has yet to be released, died at the scene.

A person of interest who was nearby was detained for questioning last night. Chief Burdess says this appears to be an isolated incident and there should not be any further danger to the public.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Newton Police Department at 641-792-1547. The Police Chief says further information will be provided as the investigation continues.

(By Randy Van, KCOB, Newton)