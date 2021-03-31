Man stabbed to death in Newton

The Newton Police Department is investigating what Police Chief Rob Burdess calls a fatal stabbing in the 900 block of North 6th Avenue East last night.



Chief Burdess says the Police received a 911 call at 7:19 p.m. about a fight in progress. When officers got to the scene, they found a man on the ground with possible stab wounds. The man, whose name has yet to be released, died at the scene.

A person of interest who was nearby was detained for questioning last night. Chief Burdess says this appears to be an isolated incident and there should not be any further danger to the public.



Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Newton Police Department at 641-792-1547. The Police Chief says further information will be provided as the investigation continues.

(By Randy Van, KCOB, Newton)