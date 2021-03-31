More may qualify for help from Covid vaccine appointment ‘navigators’

Radio Iowa

Iowans under the age of 65 who have underlying health conditions and do not have internet access may now dial 211 for help in scheduling a Covid shot.

Operators answering calls to 211 have been helping technologically-challenged Iowans over the age of 65 connect with so-called vaccine navigators. These navigators have helped schedule several thousand vaccination appointments. This service — accessed by dialing 211 — is now available to the other Iowans who currently qualify for vaccinations due to a medical condition like diabetes, but can’t navigate the online scheduling.

The vaccine navigators have translation services available to help Iowans with language barriers that make scheduling a shot difficult.

Governor Reynolds announced last week the state is on track to open vaccination appointments to all Iowans on Monday, April 5. By 6 p.m. last (Tuesday) night, the state website tracking vaccinations showed well over 1.4 millionIowans have had at least one Covid shot.