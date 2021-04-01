Mason City police return to area where remains were found

Mason City police are continuing to investigate human remains found on the north shore of the Winnebago River last month.

On March 11th, authorities were called to an area of the Winnebago River in northeastern Mason City after a citizen located clothing and what they believed to be human bones on the river shore. Officers at that time collected the bones and clothing and continued to search the area, finding additional bones.

Police Chief Jeff Brinkley in a written statement says law enforcement was returning to the same area Thursday to search for additional remains. He says the discovery remains under investigation as they are working with the Division of Criminal Investigation and the State Medical Examiner’s Office on identification.

That process will take several weeks according to Brinkley.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)