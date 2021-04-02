ISU says there were safety concerns before fatal Crew Club accident

Iowa State University has released more details on the review of the accident Sunday where two members of the Crew Club died when their boat overturned.

Information form I.S.U. says members of the Crew Club raised safety concerns with recreational services back in February and requested the building of a dock ; repairing or purchasing a new coach boat; and implementation of a mandatory swim test for team members.

The swim competency test was implemented by the club. ISU says the USRowing Club will conduct a safety review specific to the day of the accident and of safety policies and practices for the Crew Club in general.

The university also says it will review the operations of all 55 student organizations clubs to see if there is the correct level of oversight — and will specifically review if the safety concerns of the Crew Club were adequately addressed.

The two Iowa State University students who died when their boat turned over on Little Wall Lake are 20-year-old Yaakov Ben-David, a sophomore accounting major from Washington, D.C., and 19-year-old Derek Nanni, a freshman chemistry major from Normal, Illinois.

Three other students were pulled from the water and survived.