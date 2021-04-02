Northwest Iowa deputy fired for trying to make off-duty arrest

A Sioux County sheriff’s deputy has been fired after an incident in Boyden.

Sioux County Sheriff Dan Altena says Sergeant Nathan Kelderman put witnesses, neighbors and responding officers in a “bad position” by attempting to make an arrest while he was off duty, wearing a t-shirt and tennis shoes and without any way of communicating with the department.

The incident started Saturday, March 20, after 6 p.m. Kelderman was at home in Boyden, saw someone who lived near him drive by on a motorcycle who he believed did not have a license.

Kelderman ran after the motorcycle, ducked into a garage as the door was closing and the door went back up. Kelderman and the suspect fought in the garage, then in the driveway.

A neighbor called 911 and that neighbor’s son tried to break up the fight. Several deputies arrived to arrest the suspect. Three citizens called the sheriff’s office to complain about what happened. Kelderman was fired this week after a review of the incident.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)