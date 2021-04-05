Picking the right supplements is important to your health

Many Iowans don’t eat right and the latest surveys show the state’s adult obesity rate is among the nation’s worst at 36%, while Iowa’s childhood obesity rate is about 15%.

John Troup, a vice president at the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, says daily dietary supplements — things like vitamins, minerals, and fish oils — could help Iowans meet our nutritional needs.

“We have to continue to look for nutrient-dense foods, primarily fruits and vegetables, and if we can’t get those, then it’s important to consider appropriate dietary supplementation,” Troup says. “They can help fill the gaps and provide a transition into a healthier diet and help us make sure we’re meeting the nutrient requirements set by the U.S.D.A.”

While it’s recommended we get five servings a day of both fruits and vegetables, most of us don’t even get three. With so many types of supplements on the shelves, Troup says it’s important to pick the right ones.

“People should look for a brand they recognize and then buy it from a source they can trust or that they have regular visits to,” Troup says. “Make sure that you look at the label for any quality designations and go online and research what they have on their own websites.”

During the past year of the pandemic, some Iowans have been able to buckle down and focus on their personal health and wellness. For many of us, that means adding a dietary supplement to the daily health regimen.

“They support the underlying systems that keep us healthy,” he says, “and those underlying systems play an important role in being able to fight things like infections and to make sure our metabolic processes are working as optimally as they can.”

Surveys find nearly seven in ten Americans use dietary supplements at least once a week. Learn more about supplements at KnowYourOTCs.org.