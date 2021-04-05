Suspect in custody for stabbing a man to death in Cedar Rapids

A 33-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Residence Inn in Cedar Rapids overnight.

A suspect — 39-year-old Victoriano Dias-Barrera — has been arrested on first degree murder and other charges. According to a news release from Cedar Rapids police, the victim and suspect knew one another and had been arguing before the stabbing. Authorities received a 911 call about the stabbing just after midnight.

Police say there were several people inside the hotel room where the stabbing happened and police arrested another man at the scene who was wanted in Texas for murder.

The name of the man who was stabbed to death in Cedar Rapids has not been released.