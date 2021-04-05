Woman dies in Linn County grass fire

Update: The woman has been identified as 79-year old Carol Woodson of Marion.

Previous story:

A Linn County woman died in a field fire on Sunday afternoon.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was called to the three-thousand block of Gillmore Road north of Marion for a fire shortly after 3 p.m.

When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered a ditch fire that had spread out of control with the woman who was attending the fire down on the ground, engulfed in flames and smoke.

The woman died at the scene. Authorities are not yet releasing her name. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)