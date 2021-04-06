Algona police chief gives details on arrest of murder suspect

Algona police chief Kendall Pals says the man wanted on a first-degree murder charge in Mason City was arrested about three hours after he was spotted there Monday.

Pals says his officers were working with the DCI to locate 38-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez when an officer spotted Gonzalez walking. Gonzalez then fled into a residence.

“Ran into a small walk-in door that leads to in a garage — an attached garage to a residence. Because of the amount of officers in the area at that time, the perimeter was set on that residence,” Pals says. “The one occupant who occupies that residence happened to be outside at the time and was taken away.”

Pals says this all started around 1 p.m. “As officers surrounded the house and maintained position, the negotiator for the Iowa State Patrol was able to get the individual to come out the front door at approximately 4 p.m,” he says.

Gonzalez is accused of shooting 36-year-old Michael Creviston to death last Wednesday in Mason City. He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a one-million-dollar cash-only bond.

Police are still seeking more information about the case, and if you have information, you are asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

(By George Bauer, KICD, Spencer/Photo from Algona PD website)