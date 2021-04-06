Cattle manure spill kills fish in several miles of northwest Iowa creek

State officials say liquid manure from a cattle operation near Remsen turned the water in a nearby creek brown and killed fish for several miles downstream.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources staff were on site Monday, monitoring clean-up and conducting a count of dead fish. According to a news release from the agency, Louis Pick, who owns LCNJ Farms, filled a tanker with manure Saturday night, but a valve on the tanker apparently failed. Manure ran into a road ditch, then into a tributary of Whiskey Creek near Remsen.

Pick discovered the spill Monday morning and took steps to stop the flow of manure into the ditch and recover pools of liquid manure in the area.