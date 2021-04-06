Finalists chosen for the state’s top burger

Ten finalists have been named in the 12th annual Iowa’s Best Burger Contest.

Kylie Peterson, with the Iowa Beef Industry Council, says a secret delegation is traveling across Iowa to sample the state’s finest burger platters. The rules stipulate the burger must be 100% real beef, served in a patty form on a bun or bread product.

“The burger may include any condiments, sauces, toppings, you name it,” Peterson says, “but ultimately, those judges are going out there and judging the burger based on the taste of the patty, the appearance and the proper cooking temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Those judges will be busy for the next few weeks. “Towards the end of the month here in April, the secret judges will submit their scores and their comments to me,” Peterson says. “We’ll tally them up and pick the winner based off of their feedback and we’ll announce the winner on May 3rd to kick off May Beef Month in Iowa.”

The ten finalists are: Arty’s Ice Cream and Grill in Wilton, Bambino’s in Ossian, Dutchfix in Pella, Fishback & Stephensen Cider House in Fairfield, Foodie Garage Eatery in Dubuque, Moo’s BBQ in Newton, Murph’s Creamery & Grill in Toledo, The Map Room in Cedar Rapids, Troy’s Bar and Grill in Earling, and Saucy Focaccia in Cedar Rapids.

The 2020 winner was the Twisted Tail in BeeBeeTown. Its winning burger features a double patty, two slices of cheese and a fried egg on top.

