Fort Madison warden is now interim in charge at Anamosa

Four wardens within Iowa’s prison system have been reassigned, including the warden who was in charge at the Anamosa State Penitentiary when two staff members were murdered by two inmates last month.

Randy Gibbs, the warden of the state’s maximum security prison in Fort Madison, has been temporarily reassigned to serve as warden at Anamosa. Jeremy Larson, who had been Anamosa’s warden since late 2019, was named interim warden of the prison in Newton today. A spokesman for the Iowa Department of Corrections says having a different leader in place will help ensure “a thorough and impartial investigation” of the murders of a correctional officer and nurse at the Anamosa prison.

Since Fort Madison’s warden has been reassigned today, the deputy warden is now in charge there. And finally, the warden who’s been in charge of the prisons in Fort Dodge and Rockwell City retired today. The warden of the Newton prison is now interim warden of the two facilities while the search is on to replace the warden who retired.