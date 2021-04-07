Four finalists for U-I president to visit campus

The Board of Regents has released the schedule for on-campus visits for the finalists in the search for a new University of Iowa president.

The four finalists will begin visiting campus Monday (April 12). Their names will be released 24 hours before the day they are to visit. Each candidate will visit groups on campus and then hold a public forum at 3:30 in the afternoon.

Attendance at the public forums will be limited — but they will all be streamed online. The Regents will meet on campus from April 29th to 30th to interview each of the finalists, and then are expected to announce their choice.

The new president will replace Bruce Harreld, who is retiring after five years in the job.