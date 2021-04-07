Hawkeye Express train shutting down

A popular passenger train service that delivered fans outside the gates of Kinnick Stadium is ending.

The University of Iowa Athletic Department and Iowa Northern Railway Company issued a statement saying continued social distancing measures, a need for future equipment upgrades, and an overall increase in operation expenses figured into the decision to end the 15 year run of the Hawkeye Express.

Fans could park in Coralville and board the train and take a 10-minute ride that ended right outside the stadium.

The statement says an average of 3,700 fans took the train for each home game in 2019.